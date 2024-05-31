S. Korea, US to Hold 3rd NCG Meeting in Seoul Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will convene the Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) for its third meeting in Seoul next week.The defense ministry said on Tuesday that the meeting will be held in Seoul on Monday, with Cho Chang-rae, South Korea's deputy defense minister for policy, and Vipin Narang, principal U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for space policy, leading the session.Officials from the national security councils of the two nations, as well as defense, intelligence and foreign policy officials will also join the meeting.The two sides will review developments over the past year in various areas, including intelligence sharing, consultation procedures for a nuclear crisis, and conventional and nuclear integration capabilities.The meeting comes as North Korea has recently engaged in a variety of provocations with its failed satellite launch, the delivery of balloons carrying trash into the South and GPS jamming attacks.The NCG, a bilateral body aimed to strengthen the U.S.’ extended deterrence and formulate joint response strategies against the nuclear threat posed by North Korea, was established under the Washington Declaration. The declaration was adopted by President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden during their summit in Washington in April last year.