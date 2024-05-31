Korea-Africa Infrastructure Forum to Be Held on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

As the two-day 2024 Korea-Africa Summit kicked off in South Korea on Tuesday, the Korea-Africa Infrastructure Forum is set to be held in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.According to Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, various business information sessions and high-level meetings are scheduled to be held.Top officials from African countries set to attend include Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Rwandan infrastructure minister Jimmy Gasore, Kenyan roads and transport minister Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen and Ghanaian roads and highways minister Francis Asenso-Boakye.Countries such as Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda and Uganda are expected to announce their respective infrastructure-related vision and development plans, offering information on Africa's future projects to South Korean businesses.Infrastructure minister Park Sang-woo is also scheduled to meet one-on-one with his counterparts from participating African nations to seek ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.