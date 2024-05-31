Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Korea-Africa Infrastructure Forum to Be Held on Wed.

Written: 2024-06-04 13:23:49Updated: 2024-06-04 13:42:40

Korea-Africa Infrastructure Forum to Be Held on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

As the two-day 2024 Korea-Africa Summit kicked off in South Korea on Tuesday, the Korea-Africa Infrastructure Forum is set to be held in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.

According to Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, various business information sessions and high-level meetings are scheduled to be held.

Top officials from African countries set to attend include Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Rwandan infrastructure minister Jimmy Gasore, Kenyan roads and transport minister Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen and Ghanaian roads and highways minister Francis Asenso-Boakye.

Countries such as Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda and Uganda are expected to announce their respective infrastructure-related vision and development plans, offering information on Africa's future projects to South Korean businesses.

Infrastructure minister Park Sang-woo is also scheduled to meet one-on-one with his counterparts from participating African nations to seek ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >