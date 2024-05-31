S. Korea, African Countries Sign 12 Treaties, Agreements, 34 MOUs

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and African countries have signed 12 bilateral treaties and agreements, and 34 memorandums of understanding(MOU) during the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit that opened in Seoul on Tuesday.According to the South Korean presidential office, the MOUs include two on cooperation in key minerals, three on cooperation in infrastructure and mobility, and six trade and investment promotion frameworks(TIPF). The launch of an official negotiation was declared for two economic partnership agreements(EPA).The top office said the latest deals are the country's largest-ever diplomatic achievement with African nations.Fifty-four African countries take up a quarter of UN membership and the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement(AfCFTA) has helped the continent record a combined gross domestic product(GDP) of three-point-four trillion U.S. dollars with a population of one-point-four billion.The top office said cooperation with Africa is not a choice, but a necessity in securing a supply chain network and expanding South Korean businesses' operations overseas.