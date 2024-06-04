President Approves Suspension of Inter-Korean Military Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol approved a motion calling for the full suspension of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement in response to North Korea’s decision to send balloons carrying trash across the border, according to the presidential office.The approval came just hours after the Cabinet passed the motion.​The suspension will become effective immediately after the government informs the North of its decision.The agreement banning all hostile acts between the two nations in order to reduce tensions along the inter-Korean border was signed following a summit between the two Koreas in September 2018.North Korea violated the agreement multiple times with continued provocations and finally announced its decision to scrap the agreement in November last year.The full suspension of the agreement will enable military exercises near the Military Demarcation Line and propaganda campaigns via loudspeakers along the border.