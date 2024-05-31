Seoul City Cracks Down on Unqualified Tour Guides for Undermining Tourism Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has cracked down on unqualified tour guides accused of undermining order in the tourism industry by pressuring foreign tourists to purchase items while on tours and sharing false information about the country's history.According to the city government on Tuesday, it cracked down on one foreign tour group leader and one unlicensed tour guide during a crackdown at a duty free shop in Seoul's Jung District and Myeongdong shopping area last week.While current laws require guides for foreign tourists to acquire a license, travel agencies hire unlicensed tour guides whose wages come in the form of commission from purchases made by tourists.Anyone found to be illegally working as an unlicensed tour guide faces one-point-five million won, or around one-thousand-92 U.S. dollars, in fines the first time they are caught, three million won the second time, and five million won the third time.Agencies face an eight-million-won fine or administrative measures such as the revocation of their business license.