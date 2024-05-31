Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Seoul City Cracks Down on Unqualified Tour Guides for Undermining Tourism Industry

Written: 2024-06-04 14:45:35Updated: 2024-06-04 14:54:27

Seoul City Cracks Down on Unqualified Tour Guides for Undermining Tourism Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has cracked down on unqualified tour guides accused of undermining order in the tourism industry by pressuring foreign tourists to purchase items while on tours and sharing false information about the country's history.

According to the city government on Tuesday, it cracked down on one foreign tour group leader and one unlicensed tour guide during a crackdown at a duty free shop in Seoul's Jung District and Myeongdong shopping area last week.

While current laws require guides for foreign tourists to acquire a license, travel agencies hire unlicensed tour guides whose wages come in the form of commission from purchases made by tourists.

Anyone found to be illegally working as an unlicensed tour guide faces one-point-five million won, or around one-thousand-92 U.S. dollars, in fines the first time they are caught, three million won the second time, and five million won the third time.

Agencies face an eight-million-won fine or administrative measures such as the revocation of their business license.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >