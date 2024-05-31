Netflix to Correct 'Sea of Japan' Reference in Subtitles for 'The 8 Show'

Photo : YONHAP News

Netflix will correct the Spanish subtitles of original Korean series "The 8 Show," after they referred to the East Sea as the "Sea of Japan."According to a representative from the world-leading streaming service on Tuesday, the company has begun to correct the subtitles in some languages, where a character in the series mentions the East Sea off the Korean Peninsula.In "The 8 Show," released on May 17, the character played by actor Ryu Jun-yeol sings the South Korean national anthem, in which he refers to the East Sea, which in the Spanish subtitles was called "Mar del Japón," meaning "Sea of Japan."Sungshin Women's University Professor Seo Kyoung-duk, who is a renowned advocate of Korean history and heritage, wrote on social media that he had sent an email to Netflix in protest, stating that the body of water has been called the East Sea for two thousand years.The series, directed by Han Jae-rim, is about eight individuals competing in a high-stakes reality show while being confined in a multi floor space. It topped Netflix's weekly chart for non-English TV series between May 20 and 26.