Chinese Embassy Warns Seoul about Remarks on South China Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul strongly criticized South Korea over its recent remarks regarding Taiwan and the South China Sea issue, calling them "consecutive erroneous statements."According to a statement by a spokesperson for the embassy on Tuesday, South Korea, the United States and Japan are not affiliated with the South China Sea issue, and should not intervene in maritime issues between China and countries in the region.It stressed that Seoul should be particularly careful with its words and actions regarding Taiwan and South China Sea issues and protect South Korea-China relations through its actions.Last Friday, deputy foreign ministers of Seoul, Washington and Japan met in the U.S. and announced that they oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific waters, while recognizing the importance of opposing unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea.A few days later on Sunday, the defense chiefs of the three nations reaffirmed their position, calling for peace and stability in the South China Sea during the Shangri-La Dialogue.