Defense Ministry Restores All Border Military Activity Restricted under 2018 Inter-Korean Pact

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry announced Tuesday that it would restore all military activities along the Military Demarcation Line and northwestern islands that were restricted under the 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction pact from 3 p.m.The ministry said in a statement that the decision was made to protect the lives and property of the people.The government earlier in the day decided to suspend the 2018 pact until mutual trust between the two Koreas can be restored, following a resolution by the Cabinet and approval by President Yoon Suk Yeol.The defense ministry said that the pact was initially signed to ease military tensions between the two Koreas and build trust, but added that the regime has since intentionally and repeatedly violated the agreement through various provocations over the years.The ministry said that despite Seoul's efforts to abide by the pact, the North threatened the safety of the South Korean people and caused property damage by jamming GPS navigation signals and sending balloons carrying trash after its failure to launch a military satellite last Monday.The ministry further emphasized that the responsibility for the suspension lies entirely with the North Korean regime, warning that any additional provocations will be responded to under the principle of delivering punishment "immediately, strongly and until the end," based on the solid ROK-U.S. joint defense posture.