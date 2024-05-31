Menu Content

Health Minister Allows Hospitals to Accept Resignations of Trainee Doctors

Written: 2024-06-04 15:43:04Updated: 2024-06-04 16:37:18

Photo : YONHAP News

Three months after trainee doctors walked out of hospitals in protest of the government’s medical school quota hike, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong announced that the ministry is withdrawing its order prohibiting hospitals from accepting their resignation letters.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during a briefing at the Seoul Government Complex, where he explained that the decision was made to allow trainee doctors to decide whether or not to return.

Cho added that the decision to withdraw the order was made after collecting opinions from patients, the public and the medical community, to prevent the staff shortage from worsening.

He called on hospital directors to confirm each trainee doctor's intention to resign while voicing hope that the directors will be able to convince them to return to work.

The government also plans to halt administrative procedures such as license suspension for trainee doctors who return, vowing to spare no effort in providing support to help them through their medical careers.
