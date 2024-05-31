Foreign Ministry: U.S., Japan, China and Russia Notified in Advance of Inter-Korean Military Pact Suspension

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it notified the United States, Japan, China and Russia on Monday of the government’s plans to suspend the 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction pact.The announcement was made by a ministry official on Tuesday, explaining that the government’s "just and legal measures" were announced to the major countries surrounding the Korean Peninsula, as well as the U.S.The official stressed that South Korea and the U.S. in particular are communicating closely on all matters related to the Korean Peninsula and are continuing their firm alliance against the North.When asked about the response from Beijing and Moscow, the ministry official said that it is not appropriate to reveal the specific content of communication made through diplomatic channels.South Korea earlier on Tuesday suspended its 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction pact after North Korea's recent provocations, including a failed military spy satellite launch last week and the sending of balloons carrying trash to the South.