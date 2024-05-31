Foreign Ministry: Gov't Maintains Basic Stance on Taiwan Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says the government maintains its basic stance on issues concerning Taiwan after China lodged protests with South Korea over its recent remarks regarding Taiwan and the South China Sea issue.Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a regular press briefing on Tuesday that South Korea hopes for continued peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and for Cross-Strait relations to peacefully develop through dialogue and cooperation.Another ministry official said Seoul has relayed its basic stance regarding Taiwan to China on various occasions, adding that Beijing understands Seoul’s position.The latest remarks came hours after the Chinese Embassy in Seoul urged the South Korean government on social media to carefully watch what it says and does regarding Taiwan and the South China Sea.It also called on Seoul to protect its relations with Beijing through its actions.The embassy made the call as it said South Korea is, despite China’s strong protests, repeatedly making comments on issues concerning Taiwan and the South China Sea together with the U.S. and Japan.