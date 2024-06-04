S. Korea and African Nations to Boost Cooperation in 6 Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and 48 African countries agreed to boost cooperation in six areas to achieve the goals of shared growth, sustainability and solidarity during the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit on Tuesday.In a joint press conference, President Yoon Suk Yeol and President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, the chair of the African Union, disclosed the agreement reached at the summit which was held under the theme “The Future We Make Together.”The six areas of cooperation are trade and investment, Official Development Assistance(ODA), infrastructure, digital transformation, tackling global challenges, and peace and security.Under the agreement, South Korea and participating African nations launched a consultative body to tackle issues regarding the supply chains of key minerals as Africa is home to around 30 percent of the world's mineral resources.The two sides also decided to expand the participation of South Korean businesses in Africa’s large-scale infrastructure projects, including the building of roads, railways and ports. To this end, the two sides will pursue economic partnership deals and frameworks on promoting trade and investment.At the summit, South Korea agreed to expand its ODA to Africa by ten billion U.S. dollars through 2030 and provide 14 billion dollars in export financing.On Korean Peninsula issues, participants reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement related UN Security Council resolutions and join the international community’s efforts to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.