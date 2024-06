Photo : YONHAP News

A goal has been set to consolidate Daegu city and North Gyeongsang Province in the summer of 2026.The Daegu mayor, North Gyeongsang Province governor, the minister of the interior and safety and the head of the Presidential Committee for Decentralization and Balanced Development set the goal to launch the integrated government on July 1, 2026 during their first four-way meeting on Tuesday.The government plans to set up a support group to assist the administrative consolidation while Daegu and North Gyeongsang will seek within the year the enactment of a special law to realize the consolidation.However, some have voiced the need to first collect public opinion on the integration and to persuade those who are against it as the effort is set to face obstacles.