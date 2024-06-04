S. Korea, 48 African Nations Forge New Ties for Shared Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The inaugural Korea-Africa summit opened on Tuesday in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, bringing together delegations from 48 of the 55 countries in Africa. President Yoon Suk Yeol and President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania presented an agreement reached among participating countries to boost cooperation in six key areas to achieve the goals of shared growth, sustainability and solidarity.Our Yun Sohyang has more.Report: The first South Korea-Africa summit brought together delegations from 48 African nations, including 25 heads of state.During the gathering in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday, South Korea and the African countries agreed to boost cooperation in six areas to achieve the goals of shared growth, sustainability and solidarity.In a joint press conference, President Yoon Suk Yeol and President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, the chair of the African Union, disclosed the agreement reached at the summit which was held under the theme “The Future We Make Together.”[Sound bite: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]“First, Korea and African nations agreed to further expand reciprocal trade and investment cooperation to achieve shared growth by signing the economic partnership agreement and the trade investment promotion framework."[Sound bite: President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania (Arabic-English)]“On the topics of shared growth, sustainability and solidarity, these are the main principles and part of our common vision. We listened to the inclusion of participating states and nations…”The six areas of cooperation are trade and investment, Official Development Assistance(ODA), infrastructure, digital transformation, tackling global challenges, and peace and security.Under the agreement, South Korea and participating African nations launched a consultative body to tackle issues regarding the supply chains of key minerals as Africa is home to around 30 percent of the world's mineral resources.The two sides also decided to expand the participation of South Korean businesses in Africa’s large-scale infrastructure projects, including the building of roads, railways and ports. To this end, the two sides will pursue economic partnership deals and frameworks on promoting trade and investment.At the summit, South Korea agreed to expand its ODA to Africa by ten billion U.S. dollars through 2030 and provide 14 billion dollars in export financing.On Korean Peninsula issues, participants reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement related UN Security Council resolutions and join the international community’s efforts to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Yun Sohyang, KBS World Radio News, Ilsan.