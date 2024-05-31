S. Korea, US, Japan Condemn N. Korea’s Provocations, Military Ties with Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan strongly condemned North Korea's nuclear program and missile launches, as well as its military cooperation with Russia.The three nations expressed serious concerns regarding the North’s continued ballistic missile launches, including the launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, in their joint statement at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s(IAEA) board meeting in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday.It’s the second time the three countries have criticized the North’s provocations in a joint statement at an IAEA meeting, following the IAEA general meeting in September last year.The three nations said that North Korea's military cooperation with Russia, including the transfer of ballistic missiles and other weapons, is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a threat to both the international non-proliferation system and the peace and stability of the international community.They also criticized Russia's veto of a resolution renewing the mandate of a panel monitoring compliance with sanctions on the North, saying it impaired the international community's ability to monitor North Korea.The three nations then urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue and take concrete steps toward the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea.