22nd National Assembly Set to Hold First Plenary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The 22nd National Assembly is set to hold its first plenary session at 2 p.m. Wednesday.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), which holds the majority of seats in the 300-member assembly, plans to elect during the plenary session the speaker and two deputy speakers who will lead the first half of the new parliament.However, the session may fall through as the ruling People Power Party(PPP) is considering refusing to participate, saying that it has not agreed to the agenda.The floor leaderships of the rival parties plan to finalize the agenda at a meeting on Wednesday morning.Following the tradition of the largest party nominating the sole candidate for the speaker post, the DP-elected five-term Rep. Woo Won-shik as the candidate for assembly speaker and four-term Rep. Lee Hack-young as a candidate for deputy speaker last month.The PPP did not submit its candidate for deputy speaker, stating that negotiations between the parties are still under way on how to allocate committee chairs.The two major parties are still butting heads over how many committees they will head with just two days left until the deadline to form the assembly.