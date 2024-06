Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are conducting combined river-crossing drills in Gyeonggi Province this week.According to South Korea’s Army on Wednesday, its 7th Engineer Brigade and a multirole bridge company under the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division have been holding the drills since Monday at the Namhan River in Yeoju City. The drills will run until Friday.The Army said that the exercise is aimed at enhancing the allies’ river-crossing capabilities, establishing operational methods utilizing the allies’ joint assets and verifying the interoperability of their river-crossing assets.About 590 soldiers are participating in the drills, for which 243 aircraft, armored vehicles and pieces of engineering equipment have been mobilized.