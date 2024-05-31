PPP Submits Revision Bill to Compensate Civilians for Damage from N. Korea's Trash-Carrying Balloons

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) submitted a revision bill to the National Assembly aimed at compensating civilians who suffered damage from North Korea's trash-carrying balloons recently flown across the border.PPP chief deputy floor leader Bae June-young and Rep. Lee Man-hee, who submitted the bill to revise the Framework Act on Civil Defense, which was brought by 72 PPP representatives, said it is designed to set the standard for state compensation and damage recovery. The bill refers to damage from enemy invasions or provocations.They sought active cooperation from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) to revise the Act to guarantee public safety and the protection of public property.Asked about retroactively applying the bill upon its parliamentary passage, Lee said his party is open to related discussions.The DP, for its part, put forth a similar revision bill on Tuesday, enabling central or local governments to fully or partially compensate members of the public who report damage from enemy invasions or provocations.