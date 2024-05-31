Korea-Africa Agricultural Conference Held for Talks on Expanding Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea-Africa Agricultural Conference, aimed at expanding agricultural cooperation between the two sides, was held in Seoul on Wednesday on the margins of the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit.Talks on a joint response to the climate crisis and other challenges took place between agriculture minister Song Mi-ryung, the Comoros’ President Azali Assoumani, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina, and agriculture ministers from nine African countries.South Korea signed memoranda of understanding(MOU) with four countries, including Madagascar and Zimbabwe, on the "K-rice belt" project under which Seoul has agreed to share its seeds and agricultural technology to enhance participating African countries' rice productivity.The official development assistance(ODA) project, which launched last year, achieved success with a harvest of two-thousand-321 tons of high-quality and high-yielding rice seeds in six countries.South Korea and the Comoros signed an MOU aimed at enhancing the exchange of information in the agricultural industry and government-civilian cooperation.