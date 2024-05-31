Menu Content

Korean American US Congressman Andy Kim Wins Democrat Nomination for New Jersey Senate Seat

Written: 2024-06-05 15:17:01Updated: 2024-06-05 15:22:57

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Congressman Andy Kim, who is seeking to secure a Senate seat representing New Jersey, has won the primary for the Democratic Party's candidacy.

The Associated Press and Reuters reported on Tuesday that the three-term representative from New Jersey's Third District defeated his opponents, civic group activist Larry Hamm and labor movement leader Patricia Campos-Medina, to seek a Senate seat for the Democrats in the November 5 election.

Kim declared his Senate bid last September, after incumbent Democratic Senator Bob Menendez who is currently on trial for allegedly accepting various bribes from businesspeople in New Jersey. The outcome of the trial is expected to be decided this month.

While Kim has a good chance to become the first-ever U.S. senator of Korean descent as the Democrats have not lost an election in the state for the Senate since 1972, Menendez, who has held the post for the past 18 years, declared his intention to run as an independent candidate earlier this week.
