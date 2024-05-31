Unification Minister: N. Korea Should Respond to Humanitarian Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kim Yung-ho called on North Korea to respond to humanitarian efforts instead of focusing on low-level provocations such as sending balloons carrying trash to South Korea.During a welcoming speech at a seminar jointly held by the unification ministry and Ewha Womans University on Wednesday, Kim voiced the need to bring to an end North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, which he says only lead to diplomatic isolation and economic difficulties for North Koreans.He also expressed concerns that the regime is focused on building up its military and maintaining border restrictions, despite the dire humanitarian situation being faced by its people.Kim stressed that while inter-Korean tensions are at their peak, more attention needs to be paid to the humanitarian situation of the North Korean people.The unification minister said the government continues to explore ways to resolve these issues and to give North Korean people hope for unification, while also responding firmly to the regime's provocations and illegal acts.