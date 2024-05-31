Agency Receives 361 Applications for Public Contest to Select Preparatory Cultural Heritage

Photo : YONHAP News

The state heritage agency said on Tuesday that it has received 361 applications in a public contest to select potential cultural heritage from modern times and the present day.According to the Korea Heritage Service, the applicants include an automatic matchstick maker built in 1982, the last-remaining three-wheeled truck in the country, and a handwritten manuscript for the magazine "The Deep-Rooted Tree," which was first published in 1976.The state agency plans to study the cultural heritage in the applications, before placing them up for a review by experts and a committee for cultural heritage.Once selected as a preparatory cultural heritage, the items will be eligible for support in the form of technology and training necessary for their preservation and usage.The prospective cultural heritage program to select and manage cultural heritage from relatively recent times is set to take effect on September 15.