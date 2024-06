Photo : YONHAP News

Police will summon next week pastor Choi Jae-young, who is accused of recording hidden camera footage of First Lady Kim Keon-hee accepting a luxury handbag in 2022.According to the Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police Station, the police plan to question Choi next Thursday morning.Lee Myeong-su, a reporter for online outlet Voice of Seoul is scheduled to appear for police questioning next Friday. Authorities are in talks to set the date for questioning of the outlet chief Baek Eun-jong.In February, a right-leaning civic group filed a complaint against Choi, Lee and Baek on charges of trespassing.The police are expected to look into the legality of the hidden camera recording and dissemination of the footage.