Cuban Delegation to Make 1st Visit to S. Korea Since Establishment of Diplomatic Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

A government delegation from Cuba will visit South Korea for the first time since the establishment of diplomatic ties to attend a forum being held in Seoul next week.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, the Cuban delegation will include the deputy director general for bilateral affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who will attend the 2024 Korea-Latin America Future Cooperation Forum from June 10 to 11.While the deputy head of mission of the Embassy of Cuba in China visited Seoul last month to discuss opening a Cuban diplomatic mission, this would mark the first time for a delegation to visit the country.A foreign ministry official said that the government plans to gradually discuss specific areas of cooperation with Cuba adding that economic cooperation with the Latin American country, which is subject to U.S. economic sanctions, needs to be considered in the long term.The foreign ministry said the Cuban delegation's visit to Seoul will contribute to further solidifying the bilateral relationship between the two countries.