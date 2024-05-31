US B-1B Participates in JDAM Drill on Korean Peninsula for 1st Time in 7 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

For the first time in seven years, the U.S. military’s B-1B strategic bomber took part in a drill that involved dropping Joint Direct Attack Munition(JDAM) bombs at a firing range in South Korea on Wednesday.According to the defense ministry, the American bomber featured in a joint South Korea-U.S. exercise held over the Korean Peninsula.The drill saw the participation of F-35A, F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets from South Korea’s Air Force and F-35B and F-16 fighter aircraft from the U.S.The ministry said the drill was focused on fulfilling the U.S.’ extended deterrence commitment and on boosting interoperability and combined defense readiness.In particular, the ministry said at Wednesday’s drill, a U.S. B-1B bomber, escorted by South Korean F-15K jets, demonstrated its precision-strike ability by dropping JDAM bombs over the Korean Peninsula for the first time since 2017.Observers say the demonstration was meant to be a warning to North Korea following its latest provocations, including its failed satellite launch on May 27th, sending trash-carrying balloons over the border and initiating GPS jamming attacks.