Photo : YONHAP News

Results of a public opinion poll on former ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim chairman Han Dong-hoon running as the next party leader have fallen within the margin of error.A poll of 501 adults, conducted by Realmeter on Monday and released on Wednesday, showed 42-point-three percent of respondents were in favor of the former interim chief running for party leader.On the other hand, 49-point-one percent responded that they were against Han running for the position.30-point-six percent of those in favor said Han is a person who will represent a new and young leadership for the ruling party, while 46 percent of those who opposed said they don't believe he will be able to carry out his duties as party leader.The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, has a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.