Korean
English

PPP Rep. Yoon Defends Move to Submit Bill Seeking Probe into Former First Lady's India Trip

Written: 2024-06-05 18:29:26Updated: 2024-06-05 18:51:05

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun says he submitted a bill calling for a special counsel probe into allegations of abuse of power and breach of trust related to former First Lady Kim Jung-sook's trip to India because Kim is a public figure and any speculations surrounding her should be addressed. 

Yoon made the remark to reporters on Wednesday in Gwangju after attending a forum, underlining that the submission of the bill is not related to his pursuit to become the next PPP chair or related to tarnishing Kim’s reputation. 

He said he believes there is a need for a special probe as involvement of abuse of power is suspected in Kim’s trip, stressing that he’s not making groundless accusations and had raised the latest issue based on official data. 

Yoon said that foreign ministry records show that the Indian government had initially wanted to invite the foreign affairs minister or culture minister, unlike former President Moon Jae-in’s memoir which said that Kim was invited by India.
