Yoon: S. Korea Will Not Sit Idly By While N. Korea Engages in Irrational Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says North Korea is threatening the lives of the South Korean people with its irrational provocations as it takes the path of regression and rejects the progress of history.Yoon made the remark on Thursday during a ceremony at the Seoul National Cemetery marking the nation’s 69th Memorial Day.The president said that after carrying out live-fire drills in the Yellow Sea and missile launches, the reclusive state is now engaging in "sordid" provocations, apparently referring to the North’s recent launch of trash-carrying balloons over the border.Yoon stressed South Korea will not sit idly by amid such threats from North Korea.He vowed to firmly defend the freedom and safety of the people with ironclad preparedness, a stronger South Korea-U.S. alliance and the cooperation of the international community.The president then assessed that the nation’s past seven decades of history could be regarded as a miracle which was realized by the devotion of great heroes.He pledged that the government will provide the utmost courtesy to such heroes who have sacrificed themselves for their country and people.