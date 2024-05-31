Putin Says Russia Ready to Restore Ties with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is ready to restore Seoul-Moscow ties as he lauded South Korea for not directly supplying weapons to Ukraine.According to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency, Putin made the remark on Wednesday when he met with the heads of top international news agencies in Saint Petersburg, one day ahead of the opening of the 27th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum.Putin said he highly appreciates Seoul’s decision to not directly provide weapons to a disputed region, apparently referring to Ukraine, adding that he has come to learn that there is no hatred at all in the South Korean leadership’s attitude.Putin’s comments are drawing attention as they come amid heightened tensions between Seoul and Moscow over North Korea’s military cooperation with Russia.The Russian leader also expressed hope that Seoul-Moscow relations will not worsen and that he is interested in Korean Peninsula affairs and advancing bilateral ties.