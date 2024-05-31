Pentagon Continues to Monitor N. Korea's Actions on S. Korea Scrapping Inter-Korean Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. says it continues to monitor the recent actions of North Korea with regard to South Korea’s suspension of the September 19 inter-Korean military agreement.Defense Department Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters on Wednesday she doesn’t have anything to add on the accord’s suspension, however, the U.S. continues and always will consult with its partners in the region, including South Korea and Japan.Her remarks came after a reporter asked whether Washington agrees with Seoul’s decision to scrap the inter-Korean military accord.When asked about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's comments concerning the unlikelihood of the U.S. being able to help South Korea with nuclear-powered submarines, different from its recent support for Australia, Singh said she was going “to let his comments stand for what they were.”At the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore last Saturday, Austin said it would be "very, very difficult" for Washington to accept a request from Seoul for support in securing nuclear subs as it is stretched by its pact with Britain and Australia to share nuclear-powered submarine technology.