Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean military source says balloons containing propaganda leaflets flown by a North Korean defectors’ group were detected in the early hours on Thursday traveling across the border to North Korea.The source stopped short of elaborating on how many balloons had flown over the border, but said the military had not detected any response from the North, including retaliatory trash-carrying balloons, ballistic missile launches or GPS jamming attacks.Earlier, the head of the Fighters for a Free North Korea, Park Sang-hak, had announced that his group would send ten balloons to the North on Thursday morning carrying a total of 200-thousand anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets.The military is said to have spotted more than ten balloons being flown from a location in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province on Thursday.