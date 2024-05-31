S. Korea, US and Japan Hold 4th Economic Security Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have discussed ways to boost cooperation in supply chains, critical and emerging technologies, the digital sector and infrastructure security.The three nations held such talks during the fourth session of their economic security dialogue in San Diego on Wednesday.Wang Yun-jong, third deputy director of the National Security Office, who served as South Korea’s chief delegate, was joined by his U.S. and Japanese counterparts – Tarun Chhabra and Yasuo Takamura.They assessed that the connection among the early warning systems of their countries’ national security offices is running smoothly and agreed to seek ways to jointly invest in key minerals.In terms of critical and emerging technologies, the three countries agreed to have their related experts swiftly produce results in joint research in line with a government pact on boosting cooperation among their state research institutes that was clinched in April.They also agreed to continuously work together on ways to establish a global AI governance that reflects the values of safety, innovation and inclusivity, which were set as goals during last month’s AI Seoul Summit.