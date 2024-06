Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol invited patriots and veterans, as well as their families, to the presidential office on Thursday for a Memorial Day luncheon.Yoon mentioned the names of all the honored attendees, one by one, and said society must repay heroes for their sacrifice with the utmost courtesy to all patriots and veterans who devoted themselves to their country.Yoon emphasized the act of remembering such heroes and paying honor to them and their families is the nation’s obligation and a way to defend the nation’s identity.He also promised not to forget the endeavors made by men and women in uniform, including soldiers, police officers and firefighters, who are devoting themselves to protecting the lives and safety of the people.