Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

South Korea, US, Japan, India and EU Launch Biopharmaceutical Alliance

Written: 2024-06-06 16:13:57Updated: 2024-06-06 16:44:54

South Korea, US, Japan, India and EU Launch Biopharmaceutical Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the U.S., Japan, India and the European Union(EU) have held the inaugural meeting of their consultative group on supply chains in the biopharmaceutical area. 

The group, comprising the governments and private companies of the four countries and the EU, opened the first meeting of the Biopharmaceutical Alliance on Wednesday in San Diego. 

The alliance was launched after the four countries and the EU held a meeting on critical and emerging technologies last December and shared the view that cooperation among key countries is crucial for the sake of safe supply chains for medical supplies in the event of another pandemic.

The five parties agreed that the production of key substances and active pharmaceutical ingredients, which are all needed to make medicine, is concentrated in a small number of countries and vowed to seek ways to improve such condition by devising a substantial map of supply chains related to medicine. 

The participants also agreed on the need to improve their country’s drug authorization system in a balanced manner as part of efforts to diversify supply chains.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >