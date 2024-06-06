Pres. Yoon Vows Firm Stance Against N. Korea, Enhanced Veteran Support on Memorial Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Marking the 69th Memorial Day, President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday declared that South Korea will not tolerate North Korea's provocations and is committed to protecting its people through strong military readiness and an enhanced alliance with the United States. He also promised better care for the nation's heroes and their families, including improved medical and rehabilitation services for veterans. Our Yun Sohyang has more.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol, in his Memorial Day speech at Seoul National Cemetery, said South Korea will not sit idle against North Korea's "despicable" provocations and vowed to protect people through robust military readiness and a strong alliance with the United States.This comes amid high tensions after South Korea fully suspended the 2018 inter-Korean tension reduction agreement this week in response to increasing North Korean provocations.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"The North Korean regime refuses to accept the progress of history and instead remains on a backward path, threatening our lives. North Korea – after firing artillery shells into the West Sea and launching missiles – recently carried out a despicable provocation that would make any normal country ashamed of itself. The government will never overlook the threat from North Korea."The president said the reclusive state is now engaging in "sordid" provocations, apparently referring to the North’s recent launch of trash-carrying balloons over the border.Yoon also promised the government will provide the utmost courtesy to the nation's heroes who sacrificed themselves for their country and people.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"By innovating welfare services for patriots and veterans, we will improve medical care and expand rehabilitation support for persons of national merit. This will provide meticulous assistance to ensure that those injured in the line of duty can get back to their normal lives. No matter what happens, the country will take full responsibility for the bereaved families of our heroes who unfortunately lost their lives in service of the country."Yoon later invited patriots, veterans and their families to the presidential office for a luncheon, promising not to forget the endeavors made by men and women in uniform, including soldiers, police officers and firefighters, who are devoting themselves to protecting the lives and safety of citizens.Yun Sohyang, KBS WORLD Radio news.