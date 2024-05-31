Menu Content

Rival Camps Yet to Narrow Differences over Formation of 22nd Nat'l Assembly

Written: 2024-06-06 18:37:52Updated: 2024-06-06 18:54:46

Photo : KBS News

Rival political parties continue clash in negotiations on how to form the 22nd National Assembly.

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Chan-dae told reporters after attending a Memorial Day ceremony on Thursday that the National Assembly speaker asked to meet him at 11 a.m. on Friday. 

Park said the speaker is likely to reiterate his initial call on parties to conclude a plan on distributing the heads of parliament’s 18 standing committees by midnight Friday. 

Park explained that the time on Friday when the ruling People Power Party(PPP) submits its proposals on the assembly formation will be key. 

The floor leader said even if the PPP fails to produce a proposal by the deadline, there will be no change in the DP’s plan to convene a plenary session on Monday, but he also stressed the need to conclude the assembly formation by no later than Monday in line with National Assembly Law. 

Rival camps have given differing opinions on who to appoint as heads of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, House Steering Committee and the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee.
