SNU Hospital to Suspend Medical Services Starting June 17

Photo : YONHAP News

Doctors at Seoul National University Hospital announced they will suspend all medical services starting June 17th, except for essential departments, if the conflict between the government and doctors is not resolved.The emergency committee of the Seoul National University College of Medicine and the Seoul National University Hospital announced Thursday evening that 68.4 percent voted in favor of the strike in protest of the government's medical reform plan.They added that unless administrative actions against resident doctors are completely withdrawn and reasonable measures to normalize the current medical crisis are not taken, medical services will virtually grind to a halt starting June 17.It is known that the general strike will likely halt outpatient care and regular surgeries in all departments except for essential areas directly related to patients' lives.Depending on the outcome, doctors at other hospitals might also walk off their jobs in protest of the government’s plan to increase the number of medical students next year.