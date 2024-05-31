Trade Minister Attends IPEF Ministerial Meeting and Clean Economy Investor Forum

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade minister Cheong In-kyo attended the ministerial meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and the IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum in Singapore to discuss energy and supply chain cooperation.The events, which were held from Wednesday to Thursday, were attended by the 14 countries in the IPEF, including South Korea, the U.S., Japan and Singapore, and focused on implementing the Clean Economy Agreement, the Fair Economy Agreement and an accord on supply chains that was concluded last November.In bilateral talks held on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, trade ministers discussed ways to cooperate on clean energy programs, including those on clean electricity and small modular reactors, and ways to boost cooperation in supply chains.Meanwhile, the IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum saw the attendance of ten South Korean investors and startup companies, including the National Pension Service and Korea Post.According to the trade ministry, a presentation was held at the forum on a 23-billion-dollar clean infrastructure project that would involve solar energy, biomass and hydrogen among others.