Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea pummeled Singapore 7-0 to reach the final round of Asia’s World Cup qualifiers.The Korean national team, led by coach Kim Do-hoon, made a clean sweep at National Stadium in Singapore on Thursday in the Group C match in the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Lee Kang-in scored an opener in the ninth minute before Joo Min-kyu netted his first international goal eleven minutes later.Lee and Captain Son Heung-min both scored twice, while Hwang Hee-chan and Bae Jun-ho contributed a goal each.With the sweeping victory, South Korea has secured a spot in the third round of the Asian qualifiers set to begin in September, regardless of the outcome of the match against China.The Taegeuk Warriors will face the Chinese team in South Korea next Tuesday.