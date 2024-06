Photo : YONHAP News

Global index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International(MSCI) has reportedly assessed that South Korea’s short selling accessibility is “deteriorating.”According to Bloomberg News on Thursday, MSCI’s annual market accessibility review released the same day assessed that the country's practice has gone from “plus” to “minus.”It marks MSCI’s first public response to South Korea’s decision in November last year to temporarily ban short selling until the first half of this year.Bloomberg said that amid South Korea’s yearslong pursuit of MSCI’s developed market status, the review provides a glimpse into the impact this assessment will have on the firm’s consideration of the issue.MSCI plans to release its annual classification of equity markets on June 20.