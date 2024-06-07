S. Korean Navy Fleet to Depart for US-led Multinational Maritime Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean fleet of warships and maritime aircraft is departing for Hawaii on Friday to take part in the world's largest multinational maritime exercise set to begin later this month.The fleet set sail from the Jeju Civilian-Military Complex Port in the afternoon to join the biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise(RIMPAC) scheduled to be held from June 26 to August 2.The South Korean fleet will comprise 840 soldiers from the Navy and Marine Corps, Aegis destroyer Yulgok Yi I, Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin destroyer, Cheonjabong landing ship, the 1,800-ton ROKS Lee Beom-seok submarine, a P-3 maritime surveillance aircraft, a Lynx helicopter, and six Korean Amphibious Assault Vehicles.The U.S.-led multinational maritime exercise began in 1971 and is now in its 29th year, with South Korea taking part for the 18th time.Held in the U.S. state of Hawaii, some 40 vessels, three submarines, 150 aircraft, and some 25-thousand personnel from 29 countries, including the U.S., Australia, Canada, and Japan will take part.