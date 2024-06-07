DP Reps. Resubmit Revision Bill aimed at Introducing Punitive Damages for Media's Malicious Personality Rights Violations

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of ten main opposition Democratic Party(DP) representatives, including Rep. Jung Chung-rae, resubmitted a revision bill aimed at introducing a system to order media outlets who maliciously violate one's personality rights to pay punitive damages.The bill, resubmitted after it was scrapped in 2020 amid backlash from the then-opposition People Power Party(PPP) and media groups, states that media outlets found guilty of such violations could be required to pay punitive damages not exceeding triple the amount of damages awarded.During discussions on the 2020 version, a clause was added stipulating that punitive damages would not apply to reports concerning the infringement of public interests by elected or appointed officials, nominees, conglomerates or key shareholders. It, however, has not been included in the latest bill.Media groups, including the National Union of Media Workers and Journalists Association of Korea, issued a joint statement, calling for the retraction of the bill, which the groups said would only assist the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in its suppression of the media.