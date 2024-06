Photo : YONHAP News

Russia is looking to resume direct air services to several countries, including South Korea.In an interview with TASS News Agency published on Friday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said efforts are being made to resume air services with South Korea, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.Chernyshenko said that Russian airlines are also planning to launch flights to Jordan and Kuwait while explaining that Russia currently operates direct air routes to 38 countries.South Korea has temporarily halted all its direct air routes to Russia over safety concerns amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he highly appreciates South Korea's position of not directly supplying weapons to Ukraine and that Moscow is ready to restore bilateral relations with Seoul.