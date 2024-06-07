Menu Content

Politics

SNUH Chief Refuses to Authorize Professors' Suspension of Patient Treatment

Written: 2024-06-07 17:31:43Updated: 2024-06-07 17:32:14

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of Seoul National University Hospital(SNUH) urged professors to reconsider their decision to suspend services indefinitely, saying he would not authorize such actions.

In a statement on Friday, SNUH President and CEO Kim Young-tae said he would not permit the indefinite suspension of services as it could cause significant safety issues that go beyond causing inconvenience to patients.

Stressing that the suspension would only fuel animosity between the public and the medical community, Kim called on the professors to act as mediators in bringing back trainee doctors in order to normalize medical services and develop the future of healthcare in Korea. 

The SNUH chief also promised to improve doctors' training environments and to ensure that the trainee doctors do not face any disadvantages.

On Thursday, the SNU and SNUH professors' committee ramped up pressure against the government, telling it to completely withdraw the return-to-work order for trainee doctors amid their collective action in protest of the school admissions quota hike.

The professors warned that they would indefinitely halt all patient services from June 17, with the exception of those for patients in emergency rooms and intensive care units.
