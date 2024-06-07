Ex-Minister Reveals Indian PM's Invitation for Fmr. First Lady's Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Former culture minister Do Jong-hwan, who had led a government delegation during former First Lady Kim Jung-sook's controversial solo visit to India in 2018, revealed an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.On a local radio program on Friday, Do said none of the latest claims about a self invitation are based on facts, adding that a self invitation for such a diplomatic trip is not possible.Modi's invitation for Kim's visit, as unveiled by the former minister, was dated October 26, 2018, days before her departure. In the document, the Indian leader said his country is very happy to have formally invited the former first lady and the delegation.Do also said that Kim's trip came after Modi requested her husband, former President Moon Jae-in's attendance at the Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, during a leaders' summit in July that year.As for the invitation being issued close to Kim's departure, Do said the Moon administration had taken time to decide on a respectful diplomatic measure as Moon could not revisit India just after four months.