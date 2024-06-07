S. Korea's Gender Equality Index Slightly Rises On-Yr. to 65.7 Points in 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's gender equality index slightly rose in 2022 compared to a year earlier.According to the gender equality ministry on Friday, the country scored 65-point-seven points on the index in 2022, up point-two from the previous year.The national gender equality index is a figure from gender gap measurements in seven areas, including employment, income, education, child care, and decision making. One-hundred means complete gender equality, while zero refers to complete inequality.The country scored 95-point-four in education, 92-point-four in health, 80 in gender equality consciousness, 78-point-five in income, and 74 in employment but fared relatively poorly in child care at 31-point-four, and decision making at 30-point-seven.There were differences by region, with Seoul, Gwangju, Daejeon, Sejong and Jeju being included in the high-rank group in terms of gender equality, whereas provinces of North Chungcheong, South Jeolla, North and South Gyeongsang belonged to the low-rank group.