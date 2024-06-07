Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korea's Gender Equality Index Slightly Rises On-Yr. to 65.7 Points in 2022

Written: 2024-06-07 18:38:18Updated: 2024-06-07 18:38:52

S. Korea's Gender Equality Index Slightly Rises On-Yr. to 65.7 Points in 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's gender equality index slightly rose in 2022 compared to a year earlier.

According to the gender equality ministry on Friday, the country scored 65-point-seven points on the index in 2022, up point-two from the previous year.

The national gender equality index is a figure from gender gap measurements in seven areas, including employment, income, education, child care, and decision making. One-hundred means complete gender equality, while zero refers to complete inequality.

The country scored 95-point-four in education, 92-point-four in health, 80 in gender equality consciousness, 78-point-five in income, and 74 in employment but fared relatively poorly in child care at 31-point-four, and decision making at 30-point-seven.

There were differences by region, with Seoul, Gwangju, Daejeon, Sejong and Jeju being included in the high-rank group in terms of gender equality, whereas provinces of North Chungcheong, South Jeolla, North and South Gyeongsang belonged to the low-rank group.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >