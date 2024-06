Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States will hold a third round of talks next week to renew their defense cost-sharing agreement for the stationing of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) on the Korean Peninsula.Linda Specht, the U.S. State Department's acting deputy assistant secretary for security agreements leading the U.S. delegation, said on Friday that the upcoming negotiation will take place from Monday to Wednesday in Washington D.C.She said the U.S. anticipates continued efforts toward the allies' common goal of reaching a mutually acceptable agreement that advances their shared security.The South Korean delegation will be led by Lee Tae-woo, a senior official from the foreign ministry.The current Special Measures Agreement(SMA) outlining Seoul's contribution of one-point-18 trillion won, or around 854 million U.S. dollars, as well as the annual defense cost increase, is set to expire at the end of 2025.