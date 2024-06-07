DP Submits Standing Committee List, Including 11 Committee Chair Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has submitted its list of representatives to sit on 18 parliamentary standing committees during the first half of the 22nd National Assembly, including eleven committee chair nominees.The list, which was handed over to the Assembly Secretariat by Friday's deadline, includes four-term DP Rep. Jung Chung-rae nominated to chair the legislation and judiciary committee, two-term DP Rep. Choi Min-hee as nominee to chair the science, ICT, broadcasting and communications committee, and DP floor leader Park Chan-dae to chair the house steering committee.DP chief deputy floor leader Park Sung-joon said if the ruling People Power Party(PPP), which failed to meet the deadline, continues to refuse negotiations on the chairmanship allocation, the DP will request the speaker on Monday to handle the matter in accordance with the law.Speaking to reporters, PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho said his party strongly protests the DP's "tyranny" and refuses its unilateral committee allocation plan, accusing the opposition of pretending to have regard for the ruling side while unilaterally taking the three contested chair posts.Choo said the parties can strike a deal as long as the PPP, which has the second-largest number of parliamentary seats, takes over chairmanship of the legislation and house steering committees, as has been customary for a long time.