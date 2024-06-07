Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

KMA Reportedly Sets June 20 to Launch Collective Action Against Medical Reforms

Written: 2024-06-08 14:33:38Updated: 2024-06-08 14:38:31

KMA Reportedly Sets June 20 to Launch Collective Action Against Medical Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) has reportedly set June 20 as the date when it will launch a collective action in protest of the government's medical reforms, including the medical school admissions quota hike.

The date is expected to be announced on Sunday as the KMA reveals the results from its recent vote on the work suspension, where a higher-than-expected 54-point-eight percent of 129-thousand-200 KMA members cast their ballots.

The KMA's decision on the suspension, if launched on June 20, would come three days after a planned collective action by medical professors at Seoul National University(SNU) and affiliated hospitals.

Also on Friday, an emergency committee of professors from 20 medical schools nationwide said it will decide on fully suspending medical services on Sunday, in accordance with the outcome of the KMA vote.

It, however, remains to be seen how many professors and doctors will actually leave their duties, as most of the professors, who had earlier collectively submitted their resignation, stayed on the job amid the ongoing medical vacuum.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >