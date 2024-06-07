UN Security Council to Meet on N. Korean Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) will convene an official meeting on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's human rights violations.According to the UNSC website on Friday, a briefing session on the North is scheduled for Wednesday, where the UN Secretariat will brief the Council on the situation inside the regime, followed by member states' remarks on their position.Earlier, Seoul's foreign ministry said it would push for the Council meeting on the North's rights abuses for the first time since last August.South Korea, which holds presidency of the UNSC this month, has repeatedly emphasized that improving human rights in the North is an important agenda in terms of maintaining world peace and security, given that rights issues are inextricably connected to the regime's nuclear and missile development.South Korean Ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook, who will chair Council meetings this month, said he is ready to convene a meeting in response to any form of the North's provocations, as stability on the Korean Peninsula is one of Seoul's key issues of concern.