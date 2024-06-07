Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

UN Security Council to Meet on N. Korean Human Rights

Written: 2024-06-08 14:53:15Updated: 2024-06-08 14:58:29

UN Security Council to Meet on N. Korean Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) will convene an official meeting on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's human rights violations.

According to the UNSC website on Friday, a briefing session on the North is scheduled for Wednesday, where the UN Secretariat will brief the Council on the situation inside the regime, followed by member states' remarks on their position.

Earlier, Seoul's foreign ministry said it would push for the Council meeting on the North's rights abuses for the first time since last August.

South Korea, which holds presidency of the UNSC this month, has repeatedly emphasized that improving human rights in the North is an important agenda in terms of maintaining world peace and security, given that rights issues are inextricably connected to the regime's nuclear and missile development.

South Korean Ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook, who will chair Council meetings this month, said he is ready to convene a meeting in response to any form of the North's provocations, as stability on the Korean Peninsula is one of Seoul's key issues of concern.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >